Two arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Bell County

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators in Bell County arrested two men after they allegedly attempted to meet with undercover investigators posing as a juvenile under the age of 17.

Luis Adrian Cristobol-Jimenez, 26, of Pflugerville, and Paul Cuellar Jr., 25, of Temple, are both charged with online solicitation of a minor. Cristobol-Jimenez is being held on an immigration hold that would allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement to take him into custody if he posts bond.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office’s operation was aimed at identifying individuals attempting to meet with minors using social media applications to engage in sexual conduct. It was conducted from August 1 to August 4, 2022.

Both men were arrested in Belton after they allegedly arrived at a designated meeting place to meet whom they believed was a minor.

No further information was provided.

