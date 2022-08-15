Two more 100 degree days before a front comes Thursday

There was rain in Texas today & quite a bit of it - it just wasn’t where we needed it. It all stayed down in South Texas attached with a tropical low. That system pulls away and we await our next chance for rain, which, actually may arrive later this week with a front that comes down our way.

High temperatures continue on a current triple-digit streak through Wednesday. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, just before a front slides in. There will be a ton of moisture in the atmosphere to work with so there’s a decent chance for showers and storms on Thursday. The big questions will be - where does the front tap into the moisture and initiate the rain and how much lift power will we see to get rain chances going. Those are details we will need to fine-tune as the front gets a little closer. A few showers should linger south on Friday, and could possibly a low-end rain chance around for the weekend.

Fire danger is high for Tuesday with the hot temperatures and lack of rain. The fire weather concern goes down after Tuesday with increasing moisture, more clouds, and even those rain chances returning. We see at least a 20% chance for rain starting Thursday and lasting all the way through next Thursday. Rain chances aren’t overly high throughout the next week or so, but at least they are there!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.