Waco Police identify woman killed in wreck over the weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The woman killed in a wreck Saturday morning at the 1600 Block of S. 18th street and the 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway was identified by Waco Police as 31-year-old Cecilia Rodriguez.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of the wreck at about 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they learned the driver of a Chrysler 300 was traveling east in the 1600 Block S. 18th Street when she struck a Porsche SUV traveling north in the 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway.

Police said the Porsche SUV struck a curb and telephone pole and landed upside down.

Three passengers in the Porsche SUV were taken to a local hospital and one was in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Chrysler 300 was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

One of the two passengers in the Chrysler 300, later identified as Rodriguez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time, police said.

The drivers of the Chrysler 300 and the Porsche SUV have not yet been identified by police.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.