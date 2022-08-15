Warm and Muggy Today But Rain Arrives Soon!

It’ll be warm and fairly muggy start to the week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70′s as you head out the door, with dew points in the upper 60′s for most. After sunrise we make it to the mid 90′s at lunchtime before highs hit 100° this afternoon. However, due to the humidity, the Heat Index will likely be pushing 105° for many of you, especially near and east of I-35.

The heat builds quite a bit heading into mid-week, with highs around 105° on Wednesday. Luckily, it doesn’t last long, as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday! This will bring scattered showers and storms to the area, and highs are expected to be around 90°. However, if you live in our northern counties, you may be stuck in the 80′s as the cold front will move through there first.

A few showers will linger down south on Friday, but another opportunity for rain looks to arrive by early next week.

