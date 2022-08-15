‘We live in Texas and it’s family’: Killeen band travels to Uvalde to provide hope through music

KWTX News 10 at 10P
By Alex Fulton
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen-based band Divine Connection is traveling hours away to perform for the students of Uvalde before they head back to school.

The band is composed of husband and wife duo Tonetta and Azeez Jinandu who sing gospel, rap, rhythm and praise.

Divine Connection practiced for weeks to prepare for the Uvalde’s Day Back to School event on Sunday. The event comes just months after the school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. The band sang a message of hope for a community still mourning.

“We are connected to the Uvalde community because we live in Texas and it’s family,” singer Tonetta Jinandu said.

The band joined forces with Jovan and Rosalyn Johnson for the trip where they performed a new single called “Little Boy, Little Girl” dedicated to all the lives lost.

“When we first did this song and we decided that this was the song we were going to do, there was tears,” Tonetta Jinandu said.

After the performance at the back-to-school event, members filmed a music video at Robb Elementary so everyone around the world could see their message of hope and healing.

“To all the communities in America be strong,” Tonetta Jinandu said. “We are a people that are resilient, filled with perseverance.”

Sunday was the first trip to Uvalde for the music group, but they plan on developing relationships with the community there to provide hope through future trips.

“It’s more than just the gas spending to go there, it’s more than just the hotel going there,” rapper Azeez Jinandu said. “It’s about the kids. It’s about our hearts.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

Latest News

Divine Connection performed a new single called “Little Boy, Little Girl” dedicated to all the...
Killeen band travels to Uvalde
Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from...
Local citizens, law enforcement work together for dog rescue in Waco
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has fired an employee for proposing sex...
Texas child welfare agency fires employee for encouraging a foster child to consider sex work
Yaqub Salik Talib
North Texas police looking for man accused of shooting coach at youth football game