Abbott praises creation of new battery distribution facility in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of East Penn Manufacturing Company’s new battery finishing and distribution center during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility in Temple.

The governor, along with state and local leaders, received a tour of the new facility.

“As one of the world’s largest battery manufacturers, East Penn Manufacturing’s expansion in Temple is great news for Texas’ skilled workforce,” said Abbott in a news release.

“As the global demand for batteries continues to grow, this new facility will further stimulate Texas’ booming economy and usher in greater opportunities to the people of Central Texas.”

According to the governor’s office, East Penn Manufacturing’s finishing and distribution center will generate more than $106 million in capital investment and more than 260 new jobs to Temple and the surrounding area.

