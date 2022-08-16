Another Toasty Day But The Upper 80′s Arrive Soon!

It’ll be a little more humid this morning alongside temperatures in the upper 70′s for the morning commute. We’ll have a few clouds again going through the day, with highs around 100° in the afternoon. Temperatures stay pretty warm going through the evening, even after sunset.

Things get toasty for Wednesday as highs will be around 103° in the afternoon, with only a couple of spotty showers expected in our norther counties late evening. However, fairly good rain chances arrive on Thursday as a cold front will track in from the north!

The rain will arrive early afternoon, and our northern counties will have highs in the upper 80′s, with everyone else expected to be at or slightly over 90° right before the rain moves in. Some showers will linger on Friday south of Highway 84, before rain chances increase again early next week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.