Disney Cruise line dropping vaccine requirement for children

Disney Cruise Line is changing its vaccination requirement for children.
Disney Cruise Line is changing its vaccination requirement for children.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some children do not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to go on a Disney cruise.

Disney Cruise Line decided to drop its vaccination requirement for children younger than 12 years old on cruises leaving from the United States and Canada beginning Sept. 2.

Vaccines are still required for anyone 12 and older, and everyone is still required to go through COVID-19 testing.

A number of other cruise lines have updated their vaccine policies as well.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

Latest News

Menstrual products are now offered free in Scottish public facilities to those who need them.
New Scottish law makes menstrual products free for all
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Aug. 9. More massive explosions and fires hit a...
Explosions rock contested Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah...
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms