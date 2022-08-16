Food pantries are seeing an increase in patrons, causing a decrease in distributable food

Low-income and now middle-income families are utilizing food pantry distribution services for free meals and ingredients. This has caused a food supply shortage leaving some families without the much-needed food.(KWTX)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Across 21 Central Texas counties, nearly half a million people are affected by food insecurities.

From that number, a little more than one hundred thousand, or 22%, are living in McLennan or Bell County.

Food distributions aren’t uncommon in Central Texas but as the cost-of-living increases, the demand for these food distributions has increased as well.

From the moment it started, The Salvation Army’s drive through food distribution in Killeen was a hit but ended a lot sooner than they had anticipated.

Normally bringing around 100 boxes to the distributions, Bell County’s Salvation Army always has excess meals to bring back with them, but that wasn’t the case this morning.

“Today it’s not even 10 o’clock yet and we have given out almost 100 of our food boxes so we’re almost out,” said Capt. Dawn Beckham, with The Salvation Army in Bell County.

One act of service for many food pantries and non-profits is food distribution events.

You go, wait in line, and receive a portion of meals and ingredients to take home, at no cost.

More or less food can be received depending on household size, but some pantries are having to cut back on how much they give to ensure there’s enough for everyone.

“I know food costs have skyrocketed and even if you have snap, sometimes that’s not enough. It doesn’t cover the needs of your family,” said Beckham.

Citing that 50% of the people they service in the Killeen area during distribution events are homeless, Beckham, says their area of distribution is a food desert for its residents.

Plenty of gas stations and convenience stores, but no big chain grocery store within three miles to buy nutritious meals.

This only increases the demand for more food distributions.

“They’re taking the bus to the grocery store and having to carry all of their groceries back and it’s just difficult for them, so this is just a supplement for them,” said Beckham.

And it’s not just lower income families coming to the distribution centers...now more middle class families are showing up as well.

“We are now seeing people who are middle income people who have children. Husband wife both have cars. They’re making payments, house payments. It’s expensive. They’re coming here because they just can’t make it,” said Robert Gager, with The Shepherd’s Heart in Waco.

If the trend continues, distributions may have to limit the amount of food given per person, no longer relying on household size.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

