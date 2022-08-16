Little League World Series champions back home in Central Texas as community organizes celebration

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Little League World Series champions are back on Central Texas soil Tuesday after clinching the world title Monday in Greenville, N.C., and a community-wide celebration to welcome the team home is planned for Tuesday night.

The Midway 12-year-old All-Stars won the title Monday, defeating Maryland 5-4 in the championship game televised on ESPN.

Midway Little League is hosting the party and league president Julia Jurgenson said the girls and their coaches deserve the support of everyone.

“It’s a dream come true,” Jurgenson said. “I’m a fan of Midway Little League in a way that most couldn’t understand, and that includes baseball. I love them both and I’m passionate about the cause because I’m passionate about the community.”

Jurgenson, whose maiden name was Brophy, was a member of the 1992 Midway Little League 12-year-old All-Star team that won the league’s first ever title.

Her team played in the series before girls’ games were televised and she said the players had no idea what to expect when they returned home.

She said it was one of her best memories arriving back home to the cheers and support of so many at a planned celebration which is why she worked around-the-clock to give this group the same.

Jurgenson said the event has “grown arms and legs” since the word got out as so many supporters want to help.

Heart of Texas Limos is donating a limo for the players to make a grand entrance, Kona Ice is donating flavored shaved ice for anyone attending, and the players will be gifted flower bouquets by HEB.

It will be an all-star lineup on the stage.

In addition to the team and Manager Ed Ramos speaking, Baylor Head Softball Coach Glenn Moore will offer words. So will MCC Head Softball Coach Chris Berry and Midway Head Softball Coach Jordan Williams.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek has issued a proclamation to mark the achievement.

Midway Little League has now won 12 World Series titles for 12-year-old girls. Members of Midway teams from the past have been invited, including local attorney Rick Brophy, Jurgenson’s father, who head coached 6 of those championships.

Financial Advisor Randy Sage coached two of the other teams and was also extended an invitation.

“Having Midway represent our community, this is something they went and did on our behalf,” Jurgenson said. “So, to be able to welcome them home with the community is just a really great thing.”

