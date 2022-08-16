Scattered rain & cooler temps still expected Thursday!

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Can you feel it in the air tonight? Probably. That’s because humidity has spiked again making it feel hotter outside. We’ve got to get through Wednesday with more triple digits expected before our weather-luck starts to take a turn for the better! A cold front comes down from the north and is expected to bring down temperatures and increase rain chances for Thursday and possibly even Friday. Thursday looks to be the best day for rain chances for us! Looking in the extended forecast... if you haven’t dug out the umbrella yet, you may want to... we’ve got even more rain chances next week.

These changes don’t arrive tomorrow - we stay toasty for Wednesday with highs over 100°. If you watch the radar tomorrow, you’ll likely see rain to our north and some areas may get lucky enough to get a spotty shower or two, but that’s only possible if you live north of Waco. However, that changes as the front continues to sag to the south and more of Central Texas will see a decent chance for rain on Thursday. Not everyone sees rain - it will be scattered around but even if some spots stay dry, the cooler air filtering down and the extra cloud cover will help to give us a temperature dip with highs only in the low 90s for Thursday. Pst, some spots may not even make it out of the 80s!

The weekend goes back to drier weather and rain chances are down to only about 10-20%. The warm-up and dry conditions may be short-lived. We may not have to wait until Fall for a wetter and cooler weather pattern to take over. It looks like we have more low 90s (some models even cooler than that) for a majority of next week and more rain chances to look forward to!

Tropics: Another tropical wave has developed. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 20% chance of further development in the next 5 days as it moves northwest - with possible impacts to Mexico and South Texas. We will keep close tabs on what’s happening in the tropics.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies identify man found dead inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

Latest News

fastcast
Another Toasty Day But The Upper 80′s Arrive Soon!
fastcast girl swimming pool fun hot sun
Two more 100 degree days before a front comes Thursday
fastcast river
Warm and Muggy Today But Rain Arrives Soon!
fastcast flowers spring summer
Heat cranks up into the middle of the week before a weak cold front arrives