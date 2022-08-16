Scattered rain & cooler temps still expected Thursday!

Can you feel it in the air tonight? Probably. That’s because humidity has spiked again making it feel hotter outside. We’ve got to get through Wednesday with more triple digits expected before our weather-luck starts to take a turn for the better! A cold front comes down from the north and is expected to bring down temperatures and increase rain chances for Thursday and possibly even Friday. Thursday looks to be the best day for rain chances for us! Looking in the extended forecast... if you haven’t dug out the umbrella yet, you may want to... we’ve got even more rain chances next week.

These changes don’t arrive tomorrow - we stay toasty for Wednesday with highs over 100°. If you watch the radar tomorrow, you’ll likely see rain to our north and some areas may get lucky enough to get a spotty shower or two, but that’s only possible if you live north of Waco. However, that changes as the front continues to sag to the south and more of Central Texas will see a decent chance for rain on Thursday. Not everyone sees rain - it will be scattered around but even if some spots stay dry, the cooler air filtering down and the extra cloud cover will help to give us a temperature dip with highs only in the low 90s for Thursday. Pst, some spots may not even make it out of the 80s!

The weekend goes back to drier weather and rain chances are down to only about 10-20%. The warm-up and dry conditions may be short-lived. We may not have to wait until Fall for a wetter and cooler weather pattern to take over. It looks like we have more low 90s (some models even cooler than that) for a majority of next week and more rain chances to look forward to!

Tropics: Another tropical wave has developed. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 20% chance of further development in the next 5 days as it moves northwest - with possible impacts to Mexico and South Texas. We will keep close tabs on what’s happening in the tropics.

