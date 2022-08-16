Temple Police arrest three armed robbery suspects

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday detained three suspects in an armed robbery at a business in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive.

The suspects, two juveniles and an adult, pulled a handgun at the establishment and demanded money, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the armed robbery at about 11:55 a.m. August 16.

The suspects allegedly fled to the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive with the money they stole.

Officers eventually locate the individuals on the property and took them into custody without incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

This case is still under investigation. No further information was provided by police.

