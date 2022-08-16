TWO-A-DAYS: Gatesville’s new head coach looks to bring a trophy to his hometown

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gatesville didn’t have to go far to find its new head coach.

The Hornets opted to promote Aaron Hunter from defensive coordinator to head coach.

Hunter was the DC the last two years, but he has a much longer history with Gatesville.

About 15 years ago Hunter played for the Hornets and he says he is honored to now lead his hometown team.

Hunter tells us the goal for this year is to bring a gold football back to Gatesville, which hasn’t been done in a long time.

