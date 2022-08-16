TWO-A-DAYS: Waco hopes buy-in will lead to success in year two under Heldt

By Christopher Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High has struggled in recent year, but the team feels like it took a huge step forward this offseason.

The players and coaches tell us they saw a spike in commitment and buy-in from the team heading into their second season under head coach Linden Heldt.

The Lions also dropped from 6A to 5A this year, so the program will finally be competing with other schools that are similar in size.

