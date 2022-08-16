Victim who coughed up, then swallowed bullet after he was shot in the head expected to testify in alleged gunman’s trial

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A gunshot victim who survived his head wound, inhaled the bullet into his airway, coughed it up and then swallowed the projectile is expected to testify Tuesday that Ramon Joseph Castro II shot him in the right temple.

Castro, 39, a parolee from Bellmead with four previous felony convictions, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the Oct. 2, 2021, incident in which prosecutors say he shot Primitivo Rodriguez-Falcon in the head at Castro’s residence in the 500 block of Wilson Road in Bellmead.

Castro is on trial as a habitual offender, charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Assistant District Attorney Vanessa Fuentes, who is prosecuting the case with Duncan Widmann, told jurors in opening statements Monday that Rodriguez-Falcon, 55, and Gustavo Pina had gone to Castro’s residence to see Castro’s father about buying a trailer.

She said the pair approached the location through a back lot filled with sheds, trailers and other equipment. Castro Sr. was not at home, Fuentes said, so Rodriguez-Falcon sat down in the back yard to wait for him.

Without warning, Rodriguez-Falcon suddenly felt blood flowing from his right temple and told authorities he wasn’t even aware that he had been shot until he saw Castro aiming the gun at him, Fuentes said.

He asked Castro why he shot him, Fuentes said. He and Pina got in their car and started driving until they were met by Bellmead police officer Dustin Smallridge a couple of blocks away.

“Miraculously, he survived,” Fuentes said.

While Rodriguez-Falcon clearly had a gunshot entrance wound to his right temple area, there was no exit wound. The bullet fractured a facial bone and got stuck in Rodriguez-Falcon’s airway, Fuentes told the jury. Later, Rodriguez-Falcon coughed up the bullet but swallowed it and the bullet was not recovered, she said.

Defense attorney Josh Tetens asked the jury to take note of what is missing from the Bellmead investigation and the state’s case. He compared the case to the iceberg that sank the Titanic, saying what people don’t see can be as important as what they can see.

“There is no bullet, no shell casing, no GSR (gunshot residue) on anyone, no DNA collected from anyone, no fingerprints taken from anyone,” said Tetens, the Republican nominee for McLennan County district attorney.

Smallridge testified Monday that Castro admitted to officers that he had a gun, that he pointed it at the victim and that he pulled the trigger. He stopped short of admitting that he shot Rodriguez-Falcon, Smallridge said.

Court records show that Castro has felony convictions for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, bail jumping, aggravated assault and injury to a child.

If convicted as a habitual criminal on the aggravated assault charge, Castro faces a minimum of 25 years up to life in prison.

Prosecution testimony will continue Tuesday.

