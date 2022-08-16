Waco ISD starts first somewhat normal day of school after the onset of COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD students are starting their first somewhat normal day of school after COVID-19 caused shutdowns, virtual learning, mask-wearing and anxiety.

“I think last year’s first day of school, there was a little bit of apprehension still and a little bit of trying to figure things out and how we can make things work and get back on a good foot,” University High School Principal Alfonzo McAdoo said.

Students are finally starting the school year with the lowest level of restrictions since the pandemic started. This means students will be able to start the school year socializing and learning in-person.

McAdoo said masks are not required, but the school will support anyone who feels the need to wear one. Because masks are not required or as popular as they used to be, he hopes this will help students and teachers hit the ground running.

“That was a challenging time to not be able to truly express and communicate with our facial expressions what we want of our students,” he said. “I think this is an opportunity for us to really grab a hold and get back in the swing of things.”

McAdoo said University High will continue enforcing standard protocols and healthy practices, encouraging students to wash and sanitize their hands often.

With a fresh start to the somewhat normal year, McAdoo is most excited to sprint into this school year with an enthusiastic staff.

“I can sense from our teachers when I cam back, there was a sense of enthusiasm,” McAdoo said. “There’s a sense of commitment there, and there’s a sense of, ‘we’re ready to get back into the swing of things.’”

He also is hoping for enthusiastic students as well.

“When I’m looking at our current enrollment and how many of our parents have already went through the registration process, and it’s filling up fast,” he said. “I can only say that there’s a sense of energy, a sense of, ‘let’s get going.’”

However, the virus is not quite on the back burner. Waco ISD says students and staff members need to quarantine if they test positive for the virus. The district also asks that students and staff stay home if they notice any symptoms.

