Baylor alum makes history as first Central Texas female fighter to earn UFC contract

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco-area mixed martial arts fighter made history as the first female fighter from the Central Texas area to earn an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Hailey Cowan, 30, a 2010 Midway High School graduate and 2014 Baylor graduate, edged out Claudia Leite Tuesday night at Dana White’s Contender Series 50 in Las Vegas, Nevada with a split decision victory.

The fight was broadcast on EPSN.

“I’m happy with how it went and I’m happy with my performance,” Cowan told reporters following the fight. “I really believe that both of us belong in the UFC.”

Hailey’s rise to the top happened quickly with her contract being awarded just two days shy of the five-year anniversary of her first amateur fight.

The success didn’t come easily.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Brian Butler with SuckerPunch Management, Hailey Cowan, and Jake Brennan. (KWTX obtained permission to use the photo)

Cowan’s been grinding daily for years training at Blitz Sport MMA & Fitness in Robinson where her fiancé, Jake Brennan, is the owner of the gym and her head coach.

Cowan had an army of fans back home in Central Texas cheering her on at restaurants, homes and on social media as she hit primetime on ESPN+.

Her dad, Derek, said it meant the world.

“From the amount of support that we saw back in Waco, from social media to what was going on at the restaurants, it’s just amazing,” he said. “We are so happy and we’re so excited for Hailey because this is a dream come true.”

Derek said he believes his daughter was born for this moment.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Brian Butler, Tracy Cowan, Derek Cowan, Hailey Cowan, Jake Brennan. (Courtesy Photo)

“We’re really excited because we know not only is she going to be a great fighter, but more than that, we feel like the world needs Hailey and her personality and all she offers, and we know that God’s given her a platform and that she’s going to do great things for his glory.”

Hailey is already inspiring many young athletes at Blitz, including Midway senior softball player Toni Mishnick, who has been working out with her the past year.

Mishnick paced her living room floor while watching the fight from her home in Woodway.

“Her hard work and her dedication is something I really admire about her,” Mishnick said. “So, just to see all the gym hours and all the hard work she put into this payoff is truly something amazing and I cannot wait to see what else she can do in the future.”

Cowan doesn’t know when or where her first UFC fight will be, but told a USA reporter it would be a dream come true to fight in Texas.

“I would love to fight in Texas. I’m a Texan. You cut me open, and I bleed little lone stars,” Cowan said. “I would love to fight in Texas. That would be the dream.”

