Bell County Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying shooter

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators in Killeen are asking the public for help identifying the gunman involved in a shooting that damaged several vehicles on Aug. 7, 2022.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.

They located multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.

No victims were located, but several vehicles were damaged by gunfire, police said.

Detectives obtained a photo of a suspect firing a handgun in the roadway.

Police said he is a Black male and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Do you know who this is? (Bell County Crime Stoppers)

If anyone has any information or may have seen anything when this incident occurred, call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

