Bell County Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying shooter

Do you know who this person is?
Do you know who this person is?(Bell County Crime Stoppers)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators in Killeen are asking the public for help identifying the gunman involved in a shooting that damaged several vehicles on Aug. 7, 2022.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. 

They located multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street. 

No victims were located, but several vehicles were damaged by gunfire, police said.

Detectives obtained a photo of a suspect firing a handgun in the roadway. 

Police said he is a Black male and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Do you know who this is?
Do you know who this is?(Bell County Crime Stoppers)

If anyone has any information or may have seen anything when this incident occurred, call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. 

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
DPS Troopers responded to a crash on US-77 near CR 427, south of Golinda.
Driver attempting to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone collides with pickup: DPS

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Evening FastCast
Teresa Rockensock is inducted into Texas Veterans Hall of Fame
Local veteran inducted into Texas Veterans Hall of Fame
LEFT TO RIGHT: Demario Jabar Moore, Christian Lamar Weston, and Yolanda N’Gaojia with her son,...
Police in Killeen arrest second suspect in murder of mother visiting son’s gravesite
Student volunteers cheer as new students arrive on campus
Thousands of volunteers help incoming freshman move in at Baylor