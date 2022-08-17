Bellmead man who survived after being shot in the head testifies in trial of alleged shooter

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man who was shot in the head last year testified that Ramon Joseph Castro II shot him without provocation while he and a friend were waiting in his back yard for Castro’s father to get home.

Primitivo Rodriguez-Falcon, 55, told a 19th State District Court jury that he didn’t know Castro before Castro shot him and said he merely rode to the Castro’s Bellmead residence to help a friend do some work for Castro’s father.

Castro, 39, a four-time convicted felon, was on parole when prosecutors say he shot Rodriguez-Falcon in the face on Oct. 2, 2021, at Castro’s residence in the 500 block of Wilson Road. He is on trial for aggravated assault and charged as a habitual offender.

Prosecutors Duncan Widmann and Vanessa Fuentes rested their case Tuesday afternoon. They have said that Rodriguez-Falcon, who was rushed to a hospital after he was shot in the right temple, inhaled the bullet into his airway, coughed it up and then swallowed it.

Rodriguez-Falcon, a native of Mexico who works for a concrete contractor, testified with the assistance of an interpreter that he rode to the Castro residence with his friend, Gustavo Pina, to help him dig some holes for a fence for Castro’s father.

When they got there, the elder Castro was not there, but the younger Castro met them in the back yard and asked for some water out of their cooler on Pina’s truck. They waited awhile, but decided to leave, Rodriguez-Falcon testified. Pina ducked behind some trailers to relieve himself.

“I sat down in the shade and I was looking at my phone and I had a hood on that covered most of my face, so all I could see, really, was my phone right in front of my face. Then I heard this bang, saw all this blood and I realized that I had been shot,” Rodriguez-Falcon said.

He said he turned and Castro was holding a small-caliber, semi-automatic pistol that he appeared to be fumbling with as if it had jammed.

“I said, ‘Why did you do that? What have I done to you?’”

He said Castro did not reply. He said Pina, who testified Tuesday he heard the shot and saw Castro holding the gun, asked Castro, “What have you done?”

“We took off because we thought he was going to keep shooting,” Rodriguez-Falcon said.

Rodriguez-Falcon was rushed to a hospital, where he said he was afraid he would lose his sight or hearing. He did not, he said, but testified he still experiences pain in his face, where the bullet fractured a bone.

In other prosecution testimony Tuesday, paramedic Byron Haney told jurors he was called to the scene but ended up attending to Castro, who complained of chest pain and an elevated heart rate. He said he asked Castro why he was going to the hospital and Castro said, “I just shot somebody.”

Bellmead Police Detective Michael Irving interviewed Castro at the hospital, which he captured on his body camera. In a rambling, sometimes incoherent narrative, Castro told Irving that he had smoked a quarter of a gram of methamphetamine before Rodriguez-Falcon and Pina came over.

He admitted he pointed the gun at Rodriguez-Falcon and pulled the trigger. However, when the officer asked if he shot Rodriguez-Falcon, Castro paused for about 30 seconds and did not answer. He said he thought the pair “were setting me up” and that he and Pina had gotten into an argument a couple of days before the shooting and that Pina was carrying a shotgun.

Pina denied the accusations.

Defense attorneys Josh Tetens and Alissa Walker will present defense testimony Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.