Brazos County receives grant to create a public defender’s office and oversight board

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to approve the creation of the Brazos County Public Defender’s Office and Oversight Board.

The county received a grant $1.8 million grant from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission. The Texas Indigent Defense Commission provides financial support to counties to develop and provide a cost-effective indigent legal defense for residents as outlined in the U.S Constitution and state law.

Courtrooms across the country are seeing a shortage of defense attorneys which is halting the progress of countless criminal cases. It’s with those shortages in mind that county leaders say now is the time for action.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says the new public defender’s office will help solve those problems seen not just here in Brazos County but across the county.

Part of the problem is the older attorneys are retiring, several have passed away, and the younger attorneys, there’s just not a pool of attorneys like there had been,” said Peters. “Most counties even smaller than us have got public defenders offices. Since we’re required to provide defense, indigent defense anyway this really does look like it’s the best time.”

Michele Esparza has been practicing law for more than 30 years. She says while the current system in place is running smoothly making changes to ensure that everyone has an adequate defense and a fair trial is important.

“None of us in our community want an innocent person to be found guilty,” said Esparza. “I think at the present time people are being adequately represented but I can see with the backlog from COVID and the future as our county grows that we need a public defender’s office.”

A date for when the new public defender’s office could be open has not been set.

Brazos County leaders briefly discussed the public defender’s office during Tuesday’s meeting. You can view the meeting in the player below.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
DPS Troopers responded to a crash on US-77 near CR 427, south of Golinda.
Driver attempting to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone collides with pickup: DPS

Latest News

Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother turns self in after slaying
Hill County Sheriff’s Office seeking victims of Central Texas scammer
Increase in nearsightedness among children
Increase in nearsightedness among children
Waco optometrist share concerns about nearsighted vision
Waco optometrist helps slow progression of nearsightedness in children after the pandemic may have increased condition
Imagen ilustrativa
Undocumented immigrants discovered during traffic stop in Bosque County