Central Texas school districts provide free school supplies to students

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Local school districts are stepping up to help families amid higher costs of school supplies.

It’s the first year Groesbeck ISD is providing most school supplies to all K through 12 students for no charge at all. At Mexia ISD it’s the second year the district is providing all supplies to K through 5th grade students.

For Ashley Palomin, who has six kids in Groesbeck schools, those savings can go a long way.

“It’s amazing,” Palomin said. “I was actually just talking to my neighbor and she was actually mentioning it to me. And we were comparing the benefits and how relieved and easy it was this school year.”

Dimitri Garcia, Mexia ISD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said the district has a large majority of parents at a low socio-economic status.

“You’ve got some parents and guardians that it’s not just one or two kids,” Garcia said. “They have three or four kids across the district, so the start of the school year can be a financial burden.”

All of Mexia’s and part of Groesbeck’s funding comes from the Title I federal funds. The rest of the funding for supplies for grades 4th through 12th comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III.

The national retail federation estimates families will spend nearly $900 on school supplies this year. Groesbeck superintendent James Cowley estimates most parents will spend just $20 on headphones this year.

For Palomin, she said she’s going to use the savings to surprise her kids.

“We told them the move we saved is going to be saved,” she said. “If they all do their best and put their best foot forward we’ll be going on a family trip.”

