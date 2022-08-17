Central Texas school districts provide free school supplies to students

By Alex Fulton
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Local school districts are stepping up to help families amid higher costs of school supplies.

It’s the first year Groesbeck ISD is providing most school supplies to all K through 12 students for no charge at all. At Mexia ISD it’s the second year the district is providing all supplies to K through 5th grade students.

For Ashley Palomin, who has six kids in Groesbeck schools, those savings can go a long way.

“It’s amazing,” Palomin said. “I was actually just talking to my neighbor and she was actually mentioning it to me. And we were comparing the benefits and how relieved and easy it was this school year.”

Dimitri Garcia, Mexia ISD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said the district has a large majority of parents at a low socio-economic status.

“You’ve got some parents and guardians that it’s not just one or two kids,” Garcia said. “They have three or four kids across the district, so the start of the school year can be a financial burden.”

All of Mexia’s and part of Groesbeck’s funding comes from the Title I federal funds. The rest of the funding for supplies for grades 4th through 12th comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III.

The national retail federation estimates families will spend nearly $900 on school supplies this year. Groesbeck superintendent James Cowley estimates most parents will spend just $20 on headphones this year.

For Palomin, she said she’s going to use the savings to surprise her kids.

“We told them the move we saved is going to be saved,” she said. “If they all do their best and put their best foot forward we’ll be going on a family trip.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
DPS Troopers responded to a crash on US-77 near CR 427, south of Golinda.
Driver attempting to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone collides with pickup: DPS

Latest News

McLennan County Child Well-Being Community Action Plan
Child Well-Being Action Plan: Road map for improving McLennan County issues plaguing families and children, released today
Move-in day at Baylor University
Move-in day at Baylor University
Groesbeck ISD is providing most school supplies to all K through 12 students for no charge at...
School districts pay for school supplies
FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Evening FastCast