Child Well-Being Action Plan: Road map for improving McLennan County issues plaguing families and children, released today

Families with children ages 0-5 are the target audience for this action plan
By Josh Bowering
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County’s United Way and Child Well-Being Movement released their child well-being action plan for the county, today.

The plan takes the issues listed in their 2021, “Are the children well?” report and lays out steps to solve those issues.

Here are some of those broader issues:

  1. Ensure access to high-quality childcare and educational opportunities
  2. Meet the basic needs of children and families
  3. Increase access to resources
  4. Create more connectedness & address the racial divide
  5. Take action

The plan is designed to serve as a road map for improving many of the county’s current conditions, focusing on local systems, policies and community investments that impact children and their families.

When presenting the plan on Wednesday morning, panel members harped on the importance of doing this work as a community…for the community.

“To improve the wellbeing of children, wellbeing being the wholistic child. Not just can i help the child read by kindergarten or by third grade. What are we doing to support their mental health, their physical health, their family,” said Catelia Vasquez, a community advisory board member.

The team who put it together spent the last year conducting in-field research and discussion with various communities to come up with the action plan.

