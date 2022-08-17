Cooler Thursday with scattered showers/storms

Rain chances continue to look very promising for Thursday and maybe even into Friday as a cold front drops down from the north. Wednesday’s rain was highest in the metroplex, but Thursday the highest chance for rain will likely hangout in Central Texas. That, plus extra clouds and relatively cooler air filtering down, highs will likely stay in the low 90s tomorrow afternoon (some northern spots may not even make it out of the 80s!) The cold front pushes into Central Texas tomorrow and is expected to stall out keeping that rain chances lingering in southern spots for Friday.

The weekend won’t feature as much rain and temperatures should start to rebound into the mid and upper 90s with more Texas summer sun around. That said, it will actually be one of the more mild weekends we’ve had to deal with this summer.

Extended forecast: There is a higher probability for below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation for North and Central Texas. That means the weather pattern is starting to shift and we may not even have to wait for Fall for some cooler and wetter weather. Fingers crossed!! Next week may feature more low 90s for highs (maybe even cooler if rain chances continue to trend upwards) for a *majority* of the week and, as things look now, there’s at least a chance for rain... every. single. day next week!

Tropics: We are monitoring an area of thunderstorms that now has a 30% chance of further development in the next 5 days as it moves northwest - with possible impacts to Mexico and South Texas. Right now, Central Texas is not expected to get any wet weather out of this system, but we will keep close tabs on what’s happening in the tropics.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.