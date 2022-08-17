District attorney in Brazos Valley sends convicted child rapist back to prison

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office this week sent a convicted child rapist back to prison after he was released on parole.

In December 2020, Scott Hunter Colley, 57, led Grimes County law enforcement on a chase after they responded to a disturbance in the Bedias area. Following the pursuit he was taken into custody in Walker County and on Wednesday of this week he pled guilty to a charge of Evading Detention in a vehicle.

At the time of the pursuit, Colley was out of prison under parole supervision.

He had been granted parole in 2019 while serving a life sentence imposed in 1989 out of Harris County for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors say after Colley was taken into custody and booked into the Grimes County jail, the Texas Parole Board lifted a so-called ‘blue warrant’ that would have kept him in jail due to the fact he violated his parole.

Following his second release by the parole office, Colley would then be accused of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman in Trinity County in July 2021.

“Scott Colley is a rapist, who was sentenced to life in prison for a violent sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Harris County. He should never have been granted parole and given the opportunity to re-offend and victimize more people. The community is safer with him behind bars. I feel confident with this sentence that Colley will remain in custody for the remainder of his life,” said Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender.

Colley was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the evading charge in Grimes County.

Colley will still face additional charges for the crimes he’s accused of in Trinity County.

KBTX has reached out to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to ask about the decision to release Colley on parole and to decision to allow him to bond out of the Grimes County jail following the violation of his parole. We’re still waiting for a response.

