Hill County Sheriff’s Office seeking victims of Central Texas scammer

f you have been scammed or know someone who has been scammed contact 254-582-5313 Ext 235 reference case 22-011103.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for possible victims scammed by a local business owner.

Investigators posted the request on their Facebook asking for people to come forward.

According to authorities, “Daniel” with “Elite Soldiers Painting LLC” has been going around Hill, McLennan and other counties soliciting services which he fails to provide and takes 50% of the fee upfront.

If you have been scammed or know someone who has been scammed contact 254-582-5313 Ext 235 reference case 22-011103.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
DPS Troopers responded to a crash on US-77 near CR 427, south of Golinda.
Driver attempting to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone collides with pickup: DPS

Latest News

Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother turns self in after slaying
Increase in nearsightedness among children
Increase in nearsightedness among children
Waco optometrist share concerns about nearsighted vision
Waco optometrist helps slow progression of nearsightedness in children after the pandemic may have increased condition
Imagen ilustrativa
Undocumented immigrants discovered during traffic stop in Bosque County