Hill County Sheriff’s Office seeking victims of Central Texas scammer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for possible victims scammed by a local business owner.

Investigators posted the request on their Facebook asking for people to come forward.

According to authorities, “Daniel” with “Elite Soldiers Painting LLC” has been going around Hill, McLennan and other counties soliciting services which he fails to provide and takes 50% of the fee upfront.

If you have been scammed or know someone who has been scammed contact 254-582-5313 Ext 235 reference case 22-011103.

