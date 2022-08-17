Local veteran inducted into Texas Veterans Hall of Fame

Teresa Rockensock is inducted into Texas Veterans Hall of Fame
Teresa Rockensock is inducted into Texas Veterans Hall of Fame(Megan Boyd)
By Megan Boyd
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At the 11th annual Veteran’s Appreciation Luncheon Wednesday, Teresa Rockensock, a local US Army Veteran was surprised with an induction into the Texas Veteran’s Hall of Fame presented by her husband, who she met while they were both serving.

Rockensock was inducted under the “Patriot Award” which is given to Texans who “serve honorably within the United States Military”.

The event hosted dozens of area veterans from all branches of the US government for lunch.

KWTX veteran weatherman, Rusty Garrett emceed the event, with Dr. John Kelley as the keynote speaker.

Kelley is the Deputy Director of Texas State Veteran Cemeteries.

Several veteran agencies were also in attendance, to offer support and inform veterans on services available to them.

