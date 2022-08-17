Pickup Outfitters relocating to new building in Waco with more retail space

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pickup Outfitters, a vehicle accessory retailer in Central Texas, announced it will be moving to a new location after owners Jay and Carol Ehret purchased the building at 4533-35 W Waco Drive.

After remodeling is complete, Pickup Outfitters will relocate from its current location at 220 Lake Air Drive to 4535 W. Waco drive, a vacant retail space formerly occupied by Waco Carpet.

The future location of Pickup Outfitters will be adjacent to Ritchie’s Western Wear, a current tenant of the recently purchased building, operating out of the space at 4533 W Waco Drive.

Pickup Outfitters has been located at 220 Lake Air Drive since it opened 25 years ago.

The current location has 5,500 square feet of retail space. The new location will reportedly have 7,000 square feet of space, plus a larger parking lot.

“We wanted to add new services and add capacity and it just couldn’t be done at our current location,” said Jay Ehret.

Pickup Outfitters will spend about a year remodeling and converting their future location from a carpet showroom and warehouse into a truck accessories retail space with a shop to install the accessories.

They expect to move to the new location by October of 2023.

Pickup Outfitters will host a customer appreciation party at 4535 West Waco Drive on October 20, 2022. It plans to unveil concept drawings of the new space and to kick off Pickup Outfitters 25th Anniversary Celebration.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.