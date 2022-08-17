Police in Killeen arrest second suspect in murder of mother visiting son’s gravesite

LEFT TO RIGHT: Demario Jabar Moore, Christian Lamar Weston, and Yolanda N’Gaojia with her son,...
LEFT TO RIGHT: Demario Jabar Moore, Christian Lamar Weston, and Yolanda N’Gaojia with her son, Amir.(KWTX COLLAGE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a second suspect, Demario Jabar Moore, 20, in the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia, a woman shot dead while visiting her slain son’s gravesite.

On Aug.13, 2022, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office issued a complaint charging Moore with Murder. 

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, officers with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Action Team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Moore. 

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Moore and set his bond at $1 million.  Moore is currently in the Bell County Jail.

Over the weekend, police announced the arrest of Christian Lamar Weston,17, in the March 2022 murder of N’Gaojia.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Weston and ordered him held without bond.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.

Kineh N’Gaojia told KWTX his ex-wife was visiting their son Amir’s gravesite on what would have been Amir’s 22nd birthday when she was struck by gunfire.

Amir was killed on New Year’s Day 2022.

