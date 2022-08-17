WACO, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Waco where one powerful woman has used her experience, strength, and hope to give others a second chance.

“I work everyday to help change women’s lives just like mine and give them a chance.”

Hope Gandy’s name is fitting because after losing it all to drugs and alcohol she found the gift of desperation and turned her life around.

Now 17 years clean and sober, she’s the founder and owner of Hope House, a house for woman coming out of jail or prison who are ready to embrace a new way of living.

Heather Rousey is one of those woman and nominated Hope for this week’s Be Remarkable Award.

“I came to the Hope House, I took finance classes, I went to my church, and so now I have graduated from Hope House. I have the same job that I’ve had, and I’m high up in my job and I own my own home and I also work the nursery at my church.”, Heather Rousey, Nominated Hope Gandy

“And that is truly remarkable so I’m so thrilled that Heather nominated you so we can tell the community about what you’re doing here... as part of the program you get this check, Hope. $500 dollars to help you. I’m sure you have needs and things with the Hope House, so we want to help Hope House.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers

“Oh yeah! We’re putting in new windows right now!”, Hope Gandy, Be Remarkable Winner

Overcome with emotion, Hope had one request from folks out there watching.

“Just pray for my girls, and the girls in prison.”

You can get involved and inquire about Hope House through Waco First Assembly of God Church.

