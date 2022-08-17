Pretty Hot Today But Multiple Rain Chances Are Coming!

It’ll be another warm, muggy start this morning with temperatures in the upper 70′s to low 80′s for the morning commute. After sunrise things heat up fast, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90′s at lunchtime before highs get to around 103-105° in the afternoon. Luckily it’s short-lived, as some spotty rain moves in during the evening.

Thursday will be golden, as a cold front moves in from the north and brings highs into the upper 80′s to low 90′s during the afternoon. Scattered rain arrives Thursday afternoon, lasting into the evening.

We’ll have a few isolated showers south of Highway 84 Friday afternoon, but those scattered showers return Sunday evening when an upper-level disturbance moves through. This disturbance brings scattered rain Sunday night, Monday, Tuesday, and even Wednesday of next week! Next week alone, we could a little over an inch of rain.

Tropics: Another tropical wave has developed. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 20% chance of further development in the next 5 days as it moves northwest - with possible impacts to Mexico and South Texas. We will keep close tabs on what’s happening in the tropics.

