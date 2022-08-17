Salman Rushdie attacker ‘surprised’ the author survived

FILE - Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse...
FILE - Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Matar, the man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie on a lecture stage in western New York on Friday, Aug. 12 said in an interview that he was surprised to learn the accomplished author had survived the attack.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie on a lecture stage in western New York said in an interview that he was surprised to learn the author had survived.

Speaking to the New York Post from jail, Hadi Matar said he decided to see Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution after he saw a tweet last winter about the writer’s planned appearance.

Matar wouldn’t say whether he was following a 1989 edict issued by the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that called for Rushdie’s death after he published his novel “The Satanic Verses.”

Rushdie suffered wounds to his neck, liver, eye and an arm in the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
DPS Troopers responded to a crash on US-77 near CR 427, south of Golinda.
Driver attempting to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone collides with pickup: DPS

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The cause of Anne Heche's death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner's...
Anne Heche’s death ruled accidental after fiery car crash
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Attorney: Don’t accept portrayal of R. Kelly as ‘monster’
Move-in day at Baylor University
Move-in day at Baylor University
FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Evening FastCast
Teresa Rockensock is inducted into Texas Veterans Hall of Fame
Local veteran inducted into Texas Veterans Hall of Fame