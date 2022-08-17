Texas Man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON (KWTX) - A Texas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Geoffrey Shough, 38, of Austin, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Shough attended a rally near the Ellipse and then marched with others to the U.S. Capitol.

By approximately 1:50 p.m., he was with a crowd of rioters illegally on the West Lawn of the Capitol grounds and wearing a jacket over a body armor vest.

Shough carried and waved a large Texas flag and cheered as other rioters attacked and then overwhelmed law enforcement officers nearby on the Northwest steps.

Shough then moved to a courtyard outside the Senate Wing Door.

Shough was among the first individuals in the crowd that overwhelmed officers during the breach of the Senate Wing Door .

After the rioters overwhelmed the officers, Shough engaged in a very animated conversation with one or more of the officers.

During his plea hearing, he acknowledged telling the officers that they “should go home.” He traveled through the Crypt, past the House Wing Door, and through the Hall of Columns before finally exiting the Capitol at approximately 3:03 p.m.

Shough was arrested on March 1 in Austin and will be sentenced on Dec. 8, 2022.

He faces a statutory maximum of five years in prison for civil disorder, as well as potential financial penalties.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

