Two suspects arrested in Temple armed robbery case

(KWTX)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two armed robbery suspects have been arrested in Temple.

Temple Police Department officers were dispatched at 9:08 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 1400 block of Marlandwood Road to a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, a 20-year-old man and a 22 year-old woman pointed a gun at a customer in a parking, took off with the customers belongings and drove off to the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive.

Through the investigation including video surveillance and witness testimony, officers were able to locate the suspects vehicle which had the victims possessions inside.

Officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle at around 9:20 p.m. and suspects were arrested without incident.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

