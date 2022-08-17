Undocumented immigrants discovered during traffic stop in Bosque County

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - A traffic stop in Clifton led to the discovery of 10 undocumented immigrants in a vehicle Monday night.

The vehicle was stopped for speeding by a Clifton Police Department officer who then requested the assistance from the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office

“There was no clear evidence of trafficking or smuggling although it appeared that one of those 2 things was possibly taking place,” said Clifton PD’s Facebook page.

U.S. immigration was contacted and took possession of the subjects where it was determined several had extensive criminal histories in the U.S. while others had recently had interactions with U.S. border patrol.

This is the second time that a vehicle like this has been stopped traveling through Bosque County in the last few weeks.

