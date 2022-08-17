DPS identifies Waco woman struck, killed by pickup

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juliet Dedeluk, 22, of Waco, was killed after she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck Tuesday evening.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16 on FM 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott.

DPs said the driver of a Ford F-150 was heading east when the pickup collided with the woman.

“TX DPS would like to remind pedestrians to cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections. If a crosswalk or intersection is unavailable, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic,” said Sergeant Ryan W. Howard.

“Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross. Additionally, remember that during limited visibility, be safe by being seen. Wear reflective material.”

