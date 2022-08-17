Woman arrested after assaulting reported thief

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A young woman was arrested after assaulting a man accused of stealing from her Tuesday evening.

Paris Police said they responded to a theft around 6:30 p.m. and met with the victim in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. They said Carolina Isabel Hernandez, 18, of Paris, reported that a man in the gym across the street had stolen her cell phone and social security card. They said the female then claimed she was going to assault the suspect with a knife and drove toward the gym.

Officers said they followed her to the gym and observed Hernandez chasing the reported suspect through the gym with a knife. The assaulted man said Hernandez had assaulted him with a metal bar.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said she was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

They added the theft remains under investigation.

