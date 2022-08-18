Bellmead man who shot victim in the head sentenced to 60 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A four-time convicted felon who shot a man in the face last year was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ramon Joseph Castro II was sentenced to 20 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm and 60 years for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon conviction. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court on Wednesday deliberated about 90 minutes before finding Castro guilty of shooting Primitivo Rodriguez-Falcon, who survived his head wound, inhaled the bullet into his airway, coughed it up and then swallowed the projectile.

The 55-year-old Rodriguez-Falcon and his friend, Gustavo Pina, both testified Tuesday that Castro shot Rodriguez-Falcon without provocation while the two were waiting for Castro’s father to get home. They went to the residence to dig holes for a fence the elder Castro wanted to put up, they said.

Castro was on parole when he shot Rodriguez-Falcon in the face on Oct. 2, 2021, at the Castro residence in the 500 block of Wilson Road in Bellmead.

