Bellmead man who shot victim in the head sentenced to 60 years in prison

Ramon Joseph Castro II
Ramon Joseph Castro II(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A four-time convicted felon who shot a man in the face last year was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ramon Joseph Castro II was sentenced to 20 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm and 60 years for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon conviction. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court on Wednesday deliberated about 90 minutes before finding Castro guilty of shooting Primitivo Rodriguez-Falcon, who survived his head wound, inhaled the bullet into his airway, coughed it up and then swallowed the projectile.

The 55-year-old Rodriguez-Falcon and his friend, Gustavo Pina, both testified Tuesday that Castro shot Rodriguez-Falcon without provocation while the two were waiting for Castro’s father to get home. They went to the residence to dig holes for a fence the elder Castro wanted to put up, they said.

Castro was on parole when he shot Rodriguez-Falcon in the face on Oct. 2, 2021, at the Castro residence in the 500 block of Wilson Road in Bellmead.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
DPS Troopers responded to a crash on US-77 near CR 427, south of Golinda.
Driver attempting to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone collides with pickup: DPS
Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from...
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma

Latest News

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Villareal, 47, charged with cruelty to...
Man charged after 17 dogs rescued from Waco home
H-E-B Logo (Source: H-E-B)
H-E-B to host Career Fair at all Texas stores
(Left to right: Rodney Eugene Hunter, Thomas Correa Naranjo, Bruce Orville Clifton)
Texas DPS arrest 3 fugitives on Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted
Robert Earl Whitmore
Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire chief