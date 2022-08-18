Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire chief

Robert Earl Whitmore
Robert Earl Whitmore(Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

“We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.

Whitmore also volunteered in the Milano Volunteer Fire Department and previously in the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department.

“Robert Earl endured a valiant battle against cancer before joining his dad Chief Earl Whitmore in the gates of heaven,” wrote the department. “We ask that you keep the entire Whitmore Family, as well as Robert’s Emergency Responder Family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Rest easy now good fella for your assignment here is complete. For we will continue to serve our communities in your honor.

