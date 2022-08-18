Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire Lieutenant

Robert Earl Whitmore
Robert Earl Whitmore(Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

“We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.

Whitmore also volunteered in the Milano Volunteer Fire Department and previously in the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department.

“Robert Earl endured a valiant battle against cancer before joining his dad Chief Earl Whitmore in the gates of heaven,” wrote the department. “We ask that you keep the entire Whitmore Family, as well as Robert’s Emergency Responder Family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Rest easy now good fella for your assignment here is complete. For we will continue to serve our communities in your honor.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
DPS Troopers responded to a crash on US-77 near CR 427, south of Golinda.
Driver attempting to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone collides with pickup: DPS
Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from...
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma

Latest News

fastcast downpour microburst rain isolated thunderstorm summer spring fall
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts of...
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
James Curtis White III was indicted in the shooting that left two men critically injured.
Suspect indicted in Waco food truck shooting that left victim paralyzed
Epic Orta and his magnificent mullet 'George'
Legend in the making, Texas kid Epic Orta finalist in National Mullet Competition
24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
UPDATE: Lubbock child predator pleads not guilty to new charges