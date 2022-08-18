Central Texas parents capture back to school memories

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures.

KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena, Crawford, Salado, Robinson, McGregor, and everywhere in between.

Mother Marissa Davenport’s daughter, Harper, started the second grade at China Spring Elementary Thursday and said she was looking forward to a great year in a new building.

“While the thought of your child growing up is never easy, her excitement about the first day of school made me feel at ease,” Marissa said. “It was like Christmas Eve night last night and we are looking forward to a wonderful year at the brand-new China Spring Elementary campus.”

Mom Monica Vallejo sent two kids to class Wednesday in McGregor ISD. Bryson is 12 years old, and Karina just started third grade. She said she’s so excited to get started.

“As a parent the new school year brings new opportunities to connect with your children, to engage and be present,” Vallejo said. “It’s a rewarding feeling to watch them grow, learn and conquer new challenges.”

Midway ISD also returned to classes Wednesday with several big changes, including new campuses.

South Bosque Elementary Principal Sheri Burns will now have fifth graders on her Midway campus. In year’s past., South Bosque ended at 4th grade.

She said she couldn’t wait to welcome students to campus both former and new.

“The first day is the first day ever,” Burns beamed. “Our custodians have worked so hard this summer to get everything nice and shiny and our teachers have worked tirelessly in their classroom for the last two weeks getting everything ready so that their students have the best day ever. Our theme at South Bosque this year is ‘adventures await’ and we can’t wait to get our learning adventure started.”

