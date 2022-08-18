Florida man grateful to be alive following alligator attack

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Flor. (CNN NEWSOURCE) - A Florida man is on the mend after a life-threatening experience in the water.

J.C. Laverde was able to fight off an alligator attack.

“If you want to see this in any other way than a legit miracle, it’s silly of you,” said Lavarde.

Lavarde is accustomed to dangerous situations. His background as a U.S. Air Force pararescuer and now firefighter-paramedic allowed him to handle stressful situations.

Little did he know, he would be in the center of one.

“That thing was huge. That thing wasn’t a little gator. It would be funny if it was a little gator,” said LaVerde.

Two weeks ago, he was shooting an instructional video for his company, Defeatx.

His friend shooting from above, little sis he know, he would capture this an estimated 12-foot alligator, heading straight for Levard.

“With the right stroke, all I felt was scales, teeth and then right there I’m like okay. So, what I think I did, what I felt like I did, was that I immediately tried to open its jaws because I knew I was in a gator.”

Call it instinct, luck or a higher intervention, he put his hands in the alligator’s mouth and the two struggled.

“When I felt the teeth, I immediately knew, and then as I opened it I knew that I either turned it or it turned me, but it was confused just as I was confused, and then it just let go,” he said.

He swam to the dock, hoisted himself up and was driven to the hospital by a good Samaritan.

All the white, calling 9-1-1 himself and explaining what had just happened.

“I am not going to put extra stress on somebody that is already driving a bloody man somewhere. Like if I can ease that load off of this lady.”

He went an emergency six hour surgery and he’ll need another one in the future, and wears a helmet to protect the right side of his head.

Through it all, he remains humble, grateful and has a message for those watching.

“Find your God. Find Him. It’s silly. I get that that’s scary, I do, but life is a scary place, so you can carry that load by yourself or have someone carry it for you,” said LaVerde.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
DPS Troopers responded to a crash on US-77 near CR 427, south of Golinda.
Driver attempting to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone collides with pickup: DPS
Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from...
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma

Latest News

Turbo the miniature horse was born with little-to-no use in his rear end, but an animal...
CUTE: Miniature horse born without use of rear legs takes off running in new wheelchair
Investigators are trying to determine the children's identities and looking for clues into the...
Family finds remains of 2 children in suitcases they bought at auction, New Zealand police say
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress
A Florida man is thankful to be alive after fighting off an alligator. (WFTS, CHRISTINE LA...
GRAPHIC: Florida man survives alligator attack caught on camera