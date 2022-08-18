Florida man grateful to be alive following alligator attack

TAMPA, Flor. (CNN NEWSOURCE) - A Florida man is on the mend after a life-threatening experience in the water.

J.C. Laverde was able to fight off an alligator attack.

“If you want to see this in any other way than a legit miracle, it’s silly of you,” said Lavarde.

Lavarde is accustomed to dangerous situations. His background as a U.S. Air Force pararescuer and now firefighter-paramedic allowed him to handle stressful situations.

Little did he know, he would be in the center of one.

“That thing was huge. That thing wasn’t a little gator. It would be funny if it was a little gator,” said LaVerde.

Two weeks ago, he was shooting an instructional video for his company, Defeatx.

His friend shooting from above, little sis he know, he would capture this an estimated 12-foot alligator, heading straight for Levard.

“With the right stroke, all I felt was scales, teeth and then right there I’m like okay. So, what I think I did, what I felt like I did, was that I immediately tried to open its jaws because I knew I was in a gator.”

Call it instinct, luck or a higher intervention, he put his hands in the alligator’s mouth and the two struggled.

“When I felt the teeth, I immediately knew, and then as I opened it I knew that I either turned it or it turned me, but it was confused just as I was confused, and then it just let go,” he said.

He swam to the dock, hoisted himself up and was driven to the hospital by a good Samaritan.

All the white, calling 9-1-1 himself and explaining what had just happened.

“I am not going to put extra stress on somebody that is already driving a bloody man somewhere. Like if I can ease that load off of this lady.”

He went an emergency six hour surgery and he’ll need another one in the future, and wears a helmet to protect the right side of his head.

Through it all, he remains humble, grateful and has a message for those watching.

“Find your God. Find Him. It’s silly. I get that that’s scary, I do, but life is a scary place, so you can carry that load by yourself or have someone carry it for you,” said LaVerde.

