Grimes County man sentenced for sexual assault of a child

Mace Bonner confessed to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old at a Navasota apartment and pled guilty to the charge.
A Sexual Assault of a Child charge is a second-degree felony. Bonner could have received probation or up to 20 years in prison. Bonner will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life in the State of Texas.(Mug shot provided by Grimes County District Attorney's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office:

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Mace Travis Bonner, age 42, was sentenced for the offense of sexual assault of a child.

On September 22, 2020, the Navasota Police Department received information through Child Protective Services that a sixteen-year-old female was pregnant. The teen reported the father of the child was a forty-year-old male.

Investigator Travis Mullins began investigating the reported sexual abuse. Mullins was able to identify the suspect as Mace Bonner. Investigator Mullins also determined the teen was fifteen years of age at the time she was sexually assaulted.

District Attorney Investigator John Wren assisted with the investigation by conducting an interview with Mace Bonner. Investigator Wren obtained a confession from Bonner to the sexual assault. The location of the offense was determined to be an apartment in Navasota. On April 8, 2022, Mace Bonner pled guilty before 506th District Judge Gary Chaney.

Bonner requested a sentencing hearing to assess punishment. On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a sentencing hearing was held before Judge Chaney.

Assistant District Attorney David Armbruster prosecuted the case. During the hearing, Investigator Wren testified detailing the facts of the case and the confession from Bonner. Probation Officer Katrina Dewalt testified regarding the pre-sentence investigation findings.

After arguments concluded, Judge Chaney sentenced Mace Bonner to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

He was taken into custody in the courtroom.

A Sexual Assault of a Child charge is a second-degree felony. Bonner could have received probation or up to 20 years in prison. Bonner will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life in the State of Texas.

“Sexual abuse of children is something our office takes very seriously. When a 40-year-old man sexually assaults a 15-year-old child, the appropriate punishment is incarceration in prison. That is the position of our office. That is the sentiment Grimes County juries have consistently echoed for many years with their verdicts on child sexual abuse cases.” - Assistant District Attorney David Armbruster.

