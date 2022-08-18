H-E-B to host Career Fair at all Texas stores

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B will host a hiring event for all full- and part-time positions throughout their stores in the state.

The company announced that the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug 23 at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store.

Candidates who attend will receive on-site interviews only for open positions at the store they visit.

“These in-store career fairs will focus on hiring for all store hourly roles such as Curbside, checkers, produce and deli representatives, artisan bakers, kitchen production, cooks, meat cutters, overnight stockers, store sanitation, True Texas BBQ restaurants, and more. While roles, such as checker and in-store shoppers, will start at $15 per hour, starting pay for specific roles are listed in their respective job descriptions, which can be found on the H-E-B Careers site,” said H-E-B on thier website.

Applicants must be 16 years or older to apply for customer service associate, checker, Curbie, and Curbside in-store shopper opportunities. Other store positions have a minimum age requirement of 18 years old.

Applications and details about open positions can be found at careers.heb.com/careerfair.

