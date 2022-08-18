Legend in the making, Texas kid Epic Orta finalist in National Mullet Competition

Epic Orta and his magnificent mullet 'George'
Epic Orta and his magnificent mullet 'George'(NATIONAL MULLET COMPETITION)
By ANNIE GIMBEL
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Epic Orta, 8, is going for the win at this year’s National Mullet Competition, hoping to bring it back to Texas for the first time since 2020. That’s when Jaxson Crossland, who was a fourth grader in Hunt County at the time, won the $500 prize.

For a $10 entry fee (with a portion going to charity, including the Michigan Wig Foundation), parents with kids wearing the ‘business in front, party in back’ hairstyle entered their names.

And when it comes to the other 24 finalists, Epic’s larger-than-life name fits right in. Some of the other competitors go by: Catchyn, Axel, Cash, Brock, Ridge, Zander and Levi.

Epic even named his 17 inch long mullet ‘George,’ according to his Facebook page. Actually, it has three names.

“My mullet’s name is George, but its nickname is Phoenix and I have a low nickname called Dan,” explained Orta.

He wants to use the Grand Prize money to buy more Legos.

“To get a lot of dollars. I mean just imagine all of the toys I could get. I would be legit a billionaire,” said Orta.

But it isn’t just about the money, Orta “has had a lot of fun seeing everybody’s comments and positive messages and all the love he has been receiving,” according to his mother Keely.

So throw on your Pit Viper sunglasses and cast your online ballot for Epic by Friday, August 19.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
DPS Troopers responded to a crash on US-77 near CR 427, south of Golinda.
Driver attempting to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone collides with pickup: DPS
Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from...
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma

Latest News

24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
UPDATE: Lubbock child predator pleads not guilty to new charges
Smuggled assault weapons
Former Gulf Cartel leader’s son admits to moving assault weapons into Mexico following Homeland Security Investigation, federal partner investigation
Rayshun Jackson, the 52-year-old former defense attorney who ran The Jackson Law Firm
Dallas attorney sentenced to five years for laundering purported drug money
Dominick Casteal, 11, was last seen in the 2700 block of West Ave.
Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy in Temple