Legend in the making, Texas kid Epic Orta finalist in National Mullet Competition

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Epic Orta, 8, is going for the win at this year’s National Mullet Competition, hoping to bring it back to Texas for the first time since 2020. That’s when Jaxson Crossland, who was a fourth grader in Hunt County at the time, won the $500 prize.

For a $10 entry fee (with a portion going to charity, including the Michigan Wig Foundation), parents with kids wearing the ‘business in front, party in back’ hairstyle entered their names.

And when it comes to the other 24 finalists, Epic’s larger-than-life name fits right in. Some of the other competitors go by: Catchyn, Axel, Cash, Brock, Ridge, Zander and Levi.

Epic even named his 17 inch long mullet ‘George,’ according to his Facebook page. Actually, it has three names.

“My mullet’s name is George, but its nickname is Phoenix and I have a low nickname called Dan,” explained Orta.

He wants to use the Grand Prize money to buy more Legos.

“To get a lot of dollars. I mean just imagine all of the toys I could get. I would be legit a billionaire,” said Orta.

But it isn’t just about the money, Orta “has had a lot of fun seeing everybody’s comments and positive messages and all the love he has been receiving,” according to his mother Keely.

So throw on your Pit Viper sunglasses and cast your online ballot for Epic by Friday, August 19.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.