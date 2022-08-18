McLennan County Jail without power since early morning Thursday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Jail is currently without power.

The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18 and is expected to be fully restored by 10:30 a.m.

The generators are still running as well as the air conditioner even though areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

No other information is available at this time.

