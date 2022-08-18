Rain Chances and Cooler Highs Today!!

We start on the muggy side yet again, especially because we’ve had a few showers linger this morning from the overnight. Only a couple of spotty showers will be possible after sunrise, before a cold front brings scattered rain during the afternoon.

The best chances will be south of highway 84, but we’ll still see a couple of showers in our northern counties. Highs will be in the upper 80′s for most, with a few spots possibly in the mid 80′s up north and in the low 90′s down south, as our cold front will move north to south. The showers linger into the evening, with everything dying down overnight.

Spotty rain chances return afterwards, with a few spotty showers down south for Friday and then popping up in random spots Saturday afternoon. An upper-level disturbance arrives early next week, bringing even better rain chances!

Tropics: We are monitoring an area of thunderstorms that now has a 30% chance of further development in the next 5 days as it moves northwest - with possible impacts to Mexico and South Texas. Right now, Central Texas is not expected to get any wet weather out of this system, but we will keep close tabs on what’s happening in the tropics.

