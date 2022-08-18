Rain chances decrease as the weekend approaches

A cold front has been slowly moving south across Central Texas Thursday. Scattered showers and storms have been developing this afternoon along the frontal boundary. The cold front will stall out across Central Texas today and where it stalls is where the better chances for rain will be. Forecast models suggest that the southern half of Central Texas and down into the Brazos Valley is where the best chance to see rain and storms will be for the rest of the day. Rain and storms will be winding down by 10 p.m.

Areas that have been seeing rain are seeing temperatures in the 70s this afternoon. Where no rain has been falling, temperature are still “cooler” than what we saw on Wednesday, but it’s still warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Extra clouds can be expected Friday morning with a stray sprinkle or two possible. Temperatures will be comfortable for the morning commute. Lows Friday morning look to be in the low to mid 70s. Cold front remains stalled out across our far southern counties heading into Friday afternoon. Rain chances are lower across Central Texas to end the work week, but scattered showers and storms will be possible mainly for the southern half of our area. With rain and clouds in the area Friday, temperatures will be more “mild” for the afternoon, reaching into the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Rain chances remain hit and miss as we head into the weekend. As rain chances decrease, our temperatures begin to increase. Highs for Saturday and Sunday afternoon looks to climb back into the mid to upper 90s.

We’re tracking some really nice changes to our weather as we head into next week. Forecast models bring in much needed rainfall and cooler temperatures. Another cold front and upper-level disturbances will sweep through Central Texas throughout the work week. We will have ample moisture as we track a disturbance down into the Gulf of Mexico. The ingredients look to be in place to get some drought denting rain. Sadly, this rain will not be drought ending, but it will definitely help out the dry conditions we have across Central Texas. We could potentially see widespread rain amounts of 3 to 5 inches across Central Texas by the end of next work week.

Rain chances look to be highest for Central Texas Monday through Wednesday. Chances could taper off Thursday into the following weekend. With all the rain and associated clouds, temperatures look to be in the 80s Monday through Thursday of next week. Temperatures may start to warm back into the 90s as next weekend approaches.

More on the Tropics: We are monitoring an area of thunderstorms Thursday in southern Mexico that now has a 30% chance of further development within the next 5 days according to the National Hurricane Center. This area of disturbed weather is forecast to move northwest into the Bay of Campeche by the end of the work week and possibly gain strength as it travels through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Right now, Central Texas is not expected to get any direct impacts from this system, but it could provide extra moisture to help us with our rain chances next week. We will continue to keep close tabs on what’s happening in the tropics.

