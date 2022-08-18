Suspect indicted in Waco food truck shooting that left victim paralyzed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco man Thursday on charges he shot two people outside a taco truck in April, leaving one paralyzed and seriously injuring the other.

The grand jury indicted James Curtis White III, 28, on enhanced counts charging him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

White, who remains jailed under bonds totaling $500,000, is charged in an April 24 incident that occurred about 2:40 a.m. near the El Pollo Palenque Tequeria, a food truck at 1400 La Salle Ave. in which Nicholas Salazar and Damian Morales were critically injured.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, White, Salazar, Morales and several others got into an argument in the parking lot where the taco truck is located. Salazar and Morales decided to walk away and were shot several times each in the parking lot as they were leaving, the affidavit states.

Witnesses told police investigators that the shooter wore a mask covering his face but some saw that he had tattoos on his cheeks under each eye.

“The shooter was standing in a vehicle out of the sunroof as he was shooting these two men,” according to the affidavit. “I have seen various videos and photos from that night. That person described as the shooter I have found to be James Curtis White III.”

The affidavits say the gunshot injuries have left Salazar “without the ability to walk due to serious bodily injury.” The shots left Morales “with serious bodily injury in the form of several internal vital organ injuries that required ICU medical attention for several days.”

The indictment carries enhanced charges against White because of a 2016 aggravated robbery conviction in Travis County. The enhancement bumps the minimum sentence White faces, if convicted, from five to 15 years. He faces a maximum life prison term on each count.

