TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Dominick Casteal, 11, was last seen in the 2700 block of West Ave.

Casteal is described as 5 feet tall with blonde hair, brown eyes and wears braces.

Anyone with information is to call 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.