Texas gas prices decrease as demand increases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The gas prices throughout the state have decreased even though the demand has increased causing regional supplies to drop, according to the AAA Texas.

The statewide gas price average is $3.46 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel which is three cents less than on this day last week and is 62 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $3.64 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $3.13 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.93, which is six cents less when compared to this day last week and 75 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The Energy Information Administration reports that over the past week demand for gasoline rose to the second highest level this year at 9.35 million barrels per day.

While some areas across Texas saw weekly fuel price averages increase, overall most retail pump price averages are still falling as crude oil continues to stay below $100 per barrel, according to AAA.

“With demand for gasoline stronger week-to-week and supplies tightening, drivers in some areas across Texas are seeing pump price averages increase,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While the statewide fuel price average dropped for the ninth consecutive week, price fluctuations remain possible due to current market dynamics.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the second lowest gas price average in the country and drivers in Hawaii are paying the most at $5.34 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

